Mumbai: BMC Tree Authority To Decide On Felling 35 Trees For Ghatkopar Ramabai-Kamraj Nagar SRA Project

The BMC Tree Authority is set to consider a proposal involving the felling and transplantation of trees for the Ramabai and Kamraj Nagar SRA redevelopment project in Ghatkopar East | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: As many as 35 trees may be felled and 11 others transplanted to make way for the proposed Ramabai and Kamraj Nagar SRA redevelopment project in Ghatkopar East, with the BMC Tree Authority scheduled to take up the proposal on Friday.

The proposal relates to a plot at Ghatkopar Village No. 194/B (Part) in Kamraj Nagar. A survey conducted for the project found 90 trees on the site. Of these, 46 are expected to be affected by excavation and construction work. The BMC has proposed retaining 44 trees, while 35 would be felled and 11 transplanted.

Trees Proposed For Removal

Peepal, coconut, rain tree, almond and vilayati chich are among the species proposed for removal. Several trees are estimated to be 15–30 years old, with some having circumferences of up to eight feet.

Against the proposed removal, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has committed to planting 955 trees on the same site within 15 days. The new trees will be at least six feet tall and will consist of local species.

Tree Authority To Decide Proposal

The proposed plantation will span about 2,583 sq m of open space and 1,234 sq m reserved for recreation, with the applicant committing to seven years of maintenance.

MMRDA applied in January 2026 for permission to remove 35 trees and transplant 11. BMC officials subsequently inspected the site.

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The proposal is being examined under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975. The BMC invited public objections in February and placed notices on the trees marked for removal.

The Tree Authority can grant, conditionally grant or reject permission under Section 8(3), subject to payment of the prescribed fees, deposits and compensation.

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