Mumbai: BMC Books 2 Housing Societies For Allegedly Damaging Trees, Violating Pruning Norms

BMC has initiated legal action against two Mumbai housing societies over alleged tree damage and violations of pruning norms | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: The BMC has booked two housing societies in separate cases for allegedly damaging trees and violating tree-pruning norms, warning of zero tolerance for offences threatening Mumbai's green cover.

Tree Damage Case At Dindoshi

A non-cognisable offence was registered at Kurar Police Station against the office-bearers and developer of DGM Sheetal Tapovan Housing Society Ltd. near Dindoshi Metro Station after an inspection found around 20–22 holes drilled into the base of a Peltophorum tree, allegedly to inject toxic chemicals, while another tree was found completely dried up.

The case has been registered under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.

Also Watch:

Excessive Pruning Alleged

In a separate case, the BMC booked Kalpataru Aura Housing Society Ltd. in Ghatkopar (West) after finding that more than 100 trees had been pruned beyond the civic body's approved limits.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr Avinash Dhakane said no individual, housing society or developer damaging trees or violating tree protection norms would be spared, warning of strict legal action against offenders.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/