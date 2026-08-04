Mumbai: BMC Eliminates 49 Garbage Vulnerable Points, Installs CCTV Cameras At 73 Dumping-Prone Locations

BMC has stepped up surveillance and enforcement by eliminating garbage hotspots and installing CCTV cameras across Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: In a major crackdown on open dumping, the BMC has intensified its drive to eliminate Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) across Mumbai. Of the 231 identified GVPs, 49 have been permanently removed, while CCTV cameras have been installed at 73 vulnerable locations to deter littering, strengthen surveillance and facilitate penal action.

Surveillance Intensified Across Wards

Civic data show the highest number of GVPs in M-East (Deonar–Mankhurd) and G-North (Dadar–Mahim), with 23 each, followed by P-North (Malad) (22), M-West (Chembur) (21) and G-South (Worli) (19), underscoring the persistence of illegal dumping in these wards.

Surveillance has been ramped up, with the highest number of CCTV cameras installed in G-South (13), followed by F-South (Parel) (11), F-North (Sewri) and N (Ghatkopar) (8 each), and S (Bhandup) (6).

Citywide Cleanliness Drive

Following a recent rap from the Bombay High Court over uncleared garbage on Mumbai's roads and pavements, the BMC has launched a citywide cleanliness crackdown, directing all ward officials to permanently eliminate GVPs through intensive monitoring, stricter enforcement and improved waste collection.

The drive targets chronic dumping hotspots, including markets, arterial roads, footpaths, public spaces, beaches and drains.

Also Watch:

Focus On Waste Management

The civic body has geo-tagged all major garbage hotspots on Google Maps and directed officials to identify waste generators, plug gaps in collection and transportation, engage residents and market associations, and intensify public awareness campaigns.

It is also strengthening interception systems to prevent plastic and solid waste from entering creeks and the Arabian Sea.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/