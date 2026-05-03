Mumbai Woman Praises Police After Swift Action In Versova Harassment Case; Accused Issues Apology Video - Here's What Happened

Mumbai: A Mumbai woman has praised the Police for taking quick action after she and her friends were allegedly harassed by two men on a bike near Versova Beach recently.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The woman, identified as Divya Gandotra Tandon, shared a video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter). According to her post, the incident took place on April 19 around 8.30 pm while she and her friends were walking back from the beach.

In her post, she mentioned that after she shared the video, authorities responded promptly, and within two days, the accused shared an apology video, admitting he was under the influence and expressing regret for his actions. Further praising Mumbai Police, she said, "You have proved that no one is above the law and have made our streets feel safer."

Here's What Happened On April 19

Tandon has also shared the video and explained in detail what happened on the night. "Everything was normal until it wasn't. While walking back on the footpath, two men were there on a bike, and one of them started pointing at us, making vulgar gestures and continuously staring. At first, we ignored it, but they didn't stop,” she said.

She further stated that she took out her phone to record the incident, hoping the accused would back off, but they continued without any fear and even posed in front of the camera. She noted that in a city like Mumbai, where she should feel safe, such incidents were deeply concerning.

"We felt so uncomfortable and scared that we immediately booked a ride and left. Behaviour like this in public, even when being recorded, is shocking. This mindset needs to change," she said.

Apology Video By Accuse

In the video, the accused admitted that he had made a grave mistake and said he was under the influence of alcohol at the time. He apologised with folded hands, held his ears as a gesture of remorse, and claimed he would not repeat such behaviour.

"Majha kadun chuki jhali. Tumhi majha aai, bahini sarkha ahat. Ya pudhe kadhi tras denar nahi (I made a mistake, I was under the influence of alcohol, and have never done such a shameful act before. Please forgive me. You are like my mother and sisters. I will not trouble anyone again in the future)."