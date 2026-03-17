'Drunk Hooligans On WEH': Actress Harassed, Cab Driver Abused By Two Men Near Kherwadi Flyover - VIDEO

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, Actor Nimisha Nair has shared a disturbing case of harassment near the Kherwadi flyover on the Western Express Highway in the early hours. In an Instagram post, she claimed that two men on a scooter, allegedly drunk, tried to teach the Uber driver a 'lesson' for overtaking them.

The video was posted on her official handle on Instagram, where she said that the men tried to block their way on the highway. In her post, Nair also claimed that the two men abused the driver and said, "'Teri m** c*** dunga', as they tried to forcibly pull the doors open and also asked her to roll down the windows.

The video was particularly frightening because the incident occurred while the car was driving in the right-hand lane, where vehicles usually move fast, and the men attempted to stop it. The car eventually came to a halt in that lane, and the men continued threatening them. The woman is heard repeatedly saying, "Please stop it, please stop it."

The actor further claimed that this was the second time such an incident had occurred with her. Earlier in January, a similar incident happened in Colaba, for which she immediately filed an FIR, although she did not post about it online. She also said she will be filing a physical complaint soon and shared an update saying that an online complaint has been filed.

She also wrote, "I grew up in an extremely patriarchal society, seeing an aggressive display of testosterone on the roads of the city I grew up in; men taking the law into their hands, intimidating women and those they consider 'below' them. This is one of the reasons I moved to Mumbai because I wanted to feel safer when I travel." Calling Mumbai her karambhoomi, she said she loved the city and could not let it go to the dogs.

Social Media Reaction

Though several users on social media expressed safety concern and even praised her for speaking out, while some also expressed skepticism, saying, "yellow number plate drivers who barely know to drive and create a mess on the road must have done something."

One user questioned, "Why would a couple of guys randomly make this car stop and then mess with the driver? Story sounds incomplete"

Another added, "I had a similar experience a couple of months ago, in broad daylight."

"Most of the time, we let such incidents pass!! Glad you took action- spoke about it and thank God you guys are safe," a user commented.

Hoping for an immediate action by the Mumbai police, a user wrote, "Good to know you're okay. And I really hope Mumbai police takes immediate action."

One user commented and asked her to file an FIR immediately, "Please go to your nearest police station within 24 hours of the incident and lodge an official FIR. Escalating through social media often makes it too late."