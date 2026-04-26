‘... Vo Mujhe Salaam Thokte Hain’: Mumbai Man Taken To Mumbra Police Station Over Instagram Reel Allegedly Insulting Cops, Made To Apologise On Camera - WATCH | RNN Channel Instagram Page

Mumbai: The Mumbra Police took a man to the police station and made him issue an on-camera apology after he posted an Instagram reel allegedly implying that the police were subordinate to him.

According to a video shared by ‘RNN Channel’, the man, named Salman Khan, while projecting himself as a self-made individual, stated in the reel that police personnel salute him whenever he visits a police station. Following the circulation of the video, he was taken to the Mumbra Police office and asked to apologise for creating the content.

In the apology clip, he was also made to urge others not to post similar videos, with the action also serving as a reminder that such conduct can have consequences.

The episode has raised questions over the increasingly blurred line between content created in jest for social media and material that may be construed as offensive, highlighting how users often overlook where that boundary lies.

6 Youth Detained For Performing Dangerous ‘Superman’ Stunt On Scooter

This news comes in a month after six youth were detained by Bandra Police for performing a reckless stunt for reels.

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated online, shows six young men precariously balancing on a Suzuki Burgman near the Bandra East Terminus Bridge, outside Railway Station Road. According to the visuals, five of them are seated on the scooter, while one is being held sideways by the group, attempting a ‘Superman’-style pose as the vehicle moves.

Notably, the rider of the scooter is not wearing a helmet, and the group appears to be riding in a rash and negligent manner, posing a serious risk.

While such stunts are not new, the incident has reignited debate over the growing trend of youngsters risking their lives for the sake of creating viral “reels.” What was once harmless entertainment has increasingly transformed into hazardous acts performed in public spaces, often disregarding basic safety norms and legal consequences.

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