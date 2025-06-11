 Mumbai: Woman Posing As MHADA Official Arrested For ₹1.22 Crore Flat Booking Scam; Hunt On For 3 Others
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Woman Posing As MHADA Official Arrested For ₹1.22 Crore Flat Booking Scam; Hunt On For 3 Others

Mumbai: Woman Posing As MHADA Official Arrested For ₹1.22 Crore Flat Booking Scam; Hunt On For 3 Others

The accused, Bela D’Souza, posed as a senior official with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority and promised affordable flats in Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Mahim and Bandra. Police have identified three more accused in the case, Kedar Satam, Jitendra Rathod, and Girish Rao, who are currently absconding.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representative Image) |

Mumbai: A woman was arrested by Dindoshi Police for allegedly defrauding three individuals of over Rs 1.22 crore by offering them low-cost flats in prime areas of Mumbai under the guise of official housing schemes. The accused, Bela D’Souza, reportedly posed as a senior official with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority and promised affordable flats in Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Mahim and Bandra.

Police have identified three more accused in the case, Kedar Satam, Jitendra Rathod, and Girish Rao, who are currently absconding. All four have been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

How Did The Fraud Take Place?

According to a Lokmat Times report, the complainant, Rohit Chandgothia, a businessman from Malad, was introduced to the group through an acquaintance, Rocky Agarwal. Kedar Satam initially claimed to have secured a flat in Oshiwara and later introduced Chandgothia to Bela D’Souza, who was presented as a senior MHADA official. Chandgothia was offered a flat in Dadar for Rs 80 lakh and he eventually paid Rs 72 lakh in cash. The amount was allegedly received by Jitendra Rathod. A receipt was issued, but the flat was never shown to him.

FPJ Shorts
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Read Also
Mumbai: Retired IIT-Bombay Professor Duped Of ₹6 Crore By Caretaker In Powai; FIR Filed
article-image

The group also convinced Ramkeval Yadav, who worked with Rocky Agarwal, to pay Rs 25 lakh for an SRA flat in Goregaon. Bela later persuaded Agarwal himself to invest Rs 25 lakh for the booking and stamp duty of six flats in Bandra and Mahim, promising future returns.

All the payments were made between March 2022 and March 2025. Despite repeated follow-ups, none of the promised flats were handed over. As suspicions grew, the accused began avoiding contact and eventually disappeared.

Read Also
Mumbai Fraud News: Borivali Jeweller Duped Of ₹19.43 Lakh In Gold Swap Scam; Accused Arrested...
article-image

One Arrested, 3 Others Absconding

Following formal complaints, an FIR was registered at Dindoshi Police Station against all four. During the investigation, police tracked down and arrested Bela D’Souza. The remaining three accused are on the run and efforts are underway to locate them.

Police suspect the group may have defrauded other individuals using similar tactics. Cops are now reviewing additional complaints and documents to determine the full scope of the fraud. Authorities are also verifying if the accused had used the names of actual housing schemes or officials to gain the trust of victims. The investigation is ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore...

Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore...

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...