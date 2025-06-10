Mumbai: Retired IIT-Bombay Professor Duped Of ₹6 Crore By Caretaker In Powai; FIR Filed

Representational Image |

Mumbai: A retired professor from IIT Bombay’s Electrical Engineering Department fell victim to an elaborate fraud allegedly orchestrated by his caretaker, resulting in a loss of nearly Rs 6 crore. The accused, identified as Nikita Naik, was booked by Powai Police under charges of cheating, theft and criminal breach of trust.

The 82-year-old professor, a resident of Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, has been living alone since his retirement in 2005. His wife and son live in Pune, while his daughter resides in another part of Powai. Over the years, the professor, who owns four flats in the area and holds five bank accounts, relied heavily on the assistance of a caretaker due to declining eyesight and age-related issues.

Accused Gained Full Trust Of Elderly Professor Before Executing Fraud

According to a Lokmat Times report, Nikita Naik reportedly entered his life after frequent meetings during yoga sessions at a local park. Their acquaintance soon developed into a working relationship and she began managing his day-to-day responsibilities, paying bills, buying medicines and overseeing household tasks. With time, she gained his complete trust, eventually being handed access to his debit and credit cards, passbooks and even signing authority via blank cheques.

According to police, Nikita began siphoning off money through these means, transferring around Rs 1.35 crore to her own bank account over the past three years. In February 2025, when the professor’s vision worsened, she allegedly moved him to an old-age home in Vikhroli, named Town Ville Care, under the pretext of needing constant care.

Nikita Transferred Ownership Of Victim's 3 Flats On Her Name

What followed was a deeper betrayal. In April, using his weakened state, Nikita allegedly coerced him into signing gift deeds that transferred ownership of three of his flats, valued at Rs 4.89 crore, to her. She also took gold jewellery embedded with diamonds, critical identification documents, property papers and share certificates from his bank locker.

The fraud surfaced only when the professor’s son learned of his father’s sudden shift to the old-age home. He travelled to Mumbai in May and upon speaking to his father, uncovered the extent of the financial exploitation. He immediately contacted Powai Police and filed a complaint.

An FIR was registered against Nikita Naik and she is currently detained for questioning. Police confirmed that her formal arrest is likely soon, as further investigations continue into the high-value fraud.