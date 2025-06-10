 Mumbai: Retired IIT-Bombay Professor Duped Of ₹6 Crore By Caretaker In Powai; FIR Filed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Retired IIT-Bombay Professor Duped Of ₹6 Crore By Caretaker In Powai; FIR Filed

Mumbai: Retired IIT-Bombay Professor Duped Of ₹6 Crore By Caretaker In Powai; FIR Filed

The 82-year-old professor, a resident of Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, has been living alone since his retirement in 2005. His wife and son live in Pune, while his daughter resides in another part of Powai. The fraud surfaced only when the professor’s son learned of his father’s sudden shift to the old-age home.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Mumbai: A retired professor from IIT Bombay’s Electrical Engineering Department fell victim to an elaborate fraud allegedly orchestrated by his caretaker, resulting in a loss of nearly Rs 6 crore. The accused, identified as Nikita Naik, was booked by Powai Police under charges of cheating, theft and criminal breach of trust.

The 82-year-old professor, a resident of Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, has been living alone since his retirement in 2005. His wife and son live in Pune, while his daughter resides in another part of Powai. Over the years, the professor, who owns four flats in the area and holds five bank accounts, relied heavily on the assistance of a caretaker due to declining eyesight and age-related issues.

Accused Gained Full Trust Of Elderly Professor Before Executing Fraud

According to a Lokmat Times report, Nikita Naik reportedly entered his life after frequent meetings during yoga sessions at a local park. Their acquaintance soon developed into a working relationship and she began managing his day-to-day responsibilities, paying bills, buying medicines and overseeing household tasks. With time, she gained his complete trust, eventually being handed access to his debit and credit cards, passbooks and even signing authority via blank cheques.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Read Also
Mumbai News: 230% Spike In Online Share Investment Frauds; Victims Duped via Fake Apps, WhatsApp...
article-image

According to police, Nikita began siphoning off money through these means, transferring around Rs 1.35 crore to her own bank account over the past three years. In February 2025, when the professor’s vision worsened, she allegedly moved him to an old-age home in Vikhroli, named Town Ville Care, under the pretext of needing constant care.

Nikita Transferred Ownership Of Victim's 3 Flats On Her Name

What followed was a deeper betrayal. In April, using his weakened state, Nikita allegedly coerced him into signing gift deeds that transferred ownership of three of his flats, valued at Rs 4.89 crore, to her. She also took gold jewellery embedded with diamonds, critical identification documents, property papers and share certificates from his bank locker.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 50-Year-Old Man Held In Chembur With Fake Ration Cards; Zone 6 Bangladeshi Squad Busts...
article-image

The fraud surfaced only when the professor’s son learned of his father’s sudden shift to the old-age home. He travelled to Mumbai in May and upon speaking to his father, uncovered the extent of the financial exploitation. He immediately contacted Powai Police and filed a complaint.

An FIR was registered against Nikita Naik and she is currently detained for questioning. Police confirmed that her formal arrest is likely soon, as further investigations continue into the high-value fraud.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise