Mumbai Crime: 50-Year-Old Man Held In Chembur With Fake Ration Cards; Zone 6 Bangladeshi Squad Busts Welfare Fraud Attempt

Mumbai man caught with forged ration cards in Chembur; welfare fraud attempt foiled | Representational Image

Mumbai: Acting on a tip-off, the Zone 6 Special Bangladeshi Squad laid a trap and arrested a 50-year-old man, Gaffar Rahim Beg alias Limbu, on the night of June 7, in Mahulgaon, Chembur. The accused was found in possession of three fake ration cards.

The accused, Beg, a resident of Wadi Bunder, Mumbai, was caught carrying the counterfeit documents in a yellow plastic bag. During a search, police recovered three freshly forged ration cards—two bearing the same serial number and one with a different number.

All three carried an official-looking round seal marked “Deputy Registrar, Rationing Office, Noor Baug, Mumbai Rationing Area” along with an apparent officer’s signature.

According to the FIR, the complaint lodged by Assistant Rationing Officer (Administration), Pallavi Pankaj Satam, 52, with the Controller of Rationing and Director of Civil Supplies, Mumbai.

The investigation revealed that Beg had forged the ration cards using a counterfeit digital stamp resembling that of the Maharashtra Government’s Rationing Department.

He allegedly intended to use these documents to falsely claim benefits under various government welfare schemes, thereby defrauding the state, officials said.

The RCF Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.