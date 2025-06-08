 Mumbai News: 230% Spike In Online Share Investment Frauds; Victims Duped via Fake Apps, WhatsApp Groups
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 230% Spike In Online Share Investment Frauds; Victims Duped via Fake Apps, WhatsApp Groups

Mumbai News: 230% Spike In Online Share Investment Frauds; Victims Duped via Fake Apps, WhatsApp Groups

The statistics provided by the city police revealed that in January, 93 cases of shares investment fraud were registered in Mumbai, which reached 308 cases in April.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, June 08, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
article-image

There has been a whopping 230 percent increase in online shares investment fraud related cyber-crime cases registered in Mumbai from January to April this year, the statistics have revealed. The statistics provided by the city police revealed that in January, 93 cases of shares investment fraud were registered in Mumbai, which reached 308 cases in April. The statistics further revealed that out of 308 cases, only 23 cases were detected and 22 persons were arrested in these cases.

According to the police, in order to pull off their con, the scammers first advertise their investment schemes on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Telegram and induce the victim to join a WhatsApp group created by them, that provides information on stock trading. In the said WhatsApp group, the members who are part of the scammer group make bogus claims of having earned huge profits through the guidance provided by the "experts" present in the group.

The victims are then asked to download a bogus trading application and are asked to invest money in the stock market through it and are then induced to send money in different bank accounts and the victim could see their earnings in the said app. However, when the victim tries to withdraw the said money, their requests are denied and instead they are asked to pay more money on different pretexts.

Read Also
After Murlidhar Mohol Announces New Train To Jabalpur, Punekars Ask: What About Mumbai, Kolhapur,...
article-image

As per the police, one should avoid downloading apps from third-party stores, websites or through links received in social media posts, chats or SMS. "People should download applications only from trusted sources like legitimate websites or authorized app stores. The investor should properly verify the app details in the developer's website or app stores before downloading it and enable Multi-Factor Authentication in all sensitive information related apps. A victim of such scams can report to 1930 immediately or visit https://www.cybercrime.gov.in," said a police officer.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Earlier this month, the cyber cell of Mumbai police had registered a case wherein a man from Lower Parel was duped by scammers of Rs 1.44 crore after being lured into investing in the stock market with promises of high returns.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise