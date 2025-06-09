 Mumbai Fraud News: Borivali Jeweller Duped Of ₹19.43 Lakh In Gold Swap Scam; Accused Arrested Using CCTV Footage
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Fraud News: Borivali Jeweller Duped Of ₹19.43 Lakh In Gold Swap Scam; Accused Arrested Using CCTV Footage

Mumbai Fraud News: Borivali Jeweller Duped Of ₹19.43 Lakh In Gold Swap Scam; Accused Arrested Using CCTV Footage

Unsuspecting, Vaghela gave valuables worth Rs19.43 lakh and when she sought PAN card, Bagla, who introduced himself as Vikrant Thakur, assured that he would bring it later, the FIR added.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 05:53 AM IST
article-image
Representation Image |

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping a jeweller by exchanging fake gold with authentic valuables worth Rs19.43 lakh. Rakesh Bagla, 39, who apparently committed the fraud with a wrong identity, was caught a month later, with the help of CCTV footage, said the Borivali police. The jewellery obtained fraudulently by him will be seized soon, they added.

According to the FIR, Dharmesh Soni owns a jewellery shop in Borivali West. He buys old ornaments, remakes them into new designs and sells them. On May 9 at around 3.45pm, he had gone home for lunch when the accused visited his shop. Bagla handed over some jewellery to the saleswoman, Rita Vaghela, and expressed interest in exchanging it with new ones, said the FIR.

Unsuspecting, Vaghela gave valuables worth Rs19.43 lakh and when she sought PAN card, Bagla, who introduced himself as Vikrant Thakur, assured that he would bring it later, the FIR added.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime News: 6 Husbands Murdered In 4 Months; Police Link All Cases To Extramarital Affairs
article-image

Soni said that when he came back after lunch, he inspected the jewellery and was shocked to know that they were fake. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against an unidentified person and began an investigation.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Accuses TMC Of Sheltering Infiltrators In West Bengal
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Using the shop's CCTV footage and technical data, Bagla was identified, who confessed to the crime and was also identified by Soni's employees, said the police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise