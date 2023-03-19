Mumbai: Woman on morning walk hit by car on Worli Sea Face, dies; 23-year-old driver arrested | ANI/FPJ

In a shocking incident, a lady who was on a morning walk was killed after being hit by a car on Worli Sea Face on Sunday.

The 23-year-old driver was arrested from the spot following the accident. He also sustained injuries in the accident.

As per initial reports, the driver was in a Tata Nexon EV car, which was travelling at a very high speed.

"A woman died after she was hit by a speeding car in Mumbai's Worli area. The driver of the car also got injured and has been detained. Further investigation into the matter is underway," the Worli Police said.

Visuals from the spot | ANI

At least 5 injured in bus accident on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

Earlier on Sunday at least five persons were injured during an accident involving a Bengaluru-bound private bus from Mumbai.

As per tofficials, the bus met with an accident on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near Bavdhan in Pune.

"The injured people were admitted to a hospital," said an official.

Pune Fire Brigade officers and police personnel were at the spot at the time of filing this report. Further details are awaited.