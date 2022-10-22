e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Woman loses more than Rs 8 lakh after trying to buy Maharaja Bhog Thali

Mumbai: Woman loses more than Rs 8 lakh after trying to buy Maharaja Bhog Thali

The 54-year-old was trying to pay Rs 200 online for two thalis when she accidentally allowed remote access to her phone, which a fraudster used to steal the money from her account.

Sherine RajUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Woman gets cheated after trying to buy Rs 200 Maharaja Bhog Thali, loses more than Rs 8 lakh | Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

A woman residing at Hill road, Bandra has been duped with Rs 8.46 lakh after she clicked on a fraudulent Facebook advertisement about a 'buy one get one free' offer for

 Rs 200 for Maharaja Bhog Thalis, the Bandra police said on Thursday. While trying to pay Rs 200 online for two thalis, the 54-year-old by mistake allowed remote access to her phone, using which the fraudster transferred the money from her bank account. The actual price of the thali is around 1500 rupees, said the police. 

According to the police, the cybercrime victim who lives with her brother said that around 5 pm on Wednesday she read an advertisement on Facebook regarding the Maharaja Bhog Thalis being sold at Rs 200. The victim clicked on the link after which the fraudster asked her to fill in her bank details and mobile number. She received a phone call from the fraudster who then sent her another link that verified her account details.

The victim was then made to download and install a remote-access app, which was used to read the one-time passwords (OTP) sent to her phone, following which the fraudster transferred Rs 8.46 lakh from her account in 27 transactions.

The woman received multiple transaction messages after which she rushed to her bank where she realized she became the victim of cyber fraud. She then approached the Bandra police who registered an FIR. 

Read Also
Mumbai: CBI arrests one more person in Rs 34k cr bank fraud case
article-image

"The victim did not realize that she was handing over access to her bank account while conversing with the fraudster. We called the bank and have frozen her bank account for now and a case has been registered. Further tracking of the accused is underway," said senior police inspector, Rajesh Devare, Bandra police station.

Read Also
Mumbai: Online recruitment fraud targets MbPT aspirants
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: To curb festive rush, Central Railway hikes platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at six...

Mumbai: To curb festive rush, Central Railway hikes platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at six...

Mumbai: West Bengal-based man arrested for making threatening calls to SBI bank office

Mumbai: West Bengal-based man arrested for making threatening calls to SBI bank office

Mumbai: Trash boom to be installed to unclog Mithi river

Mumbai: Trash boom to be installed to unclog Mithi river

Kurla youth gets life term for planning to bomb school, propagating IS ideology

Kurla youth gets life term for planning to bomb school, propagating IS ideology

Mumbai: With rapidly approaching deadline, BMC wards get-set-go for city beautification

Mumbai: With rapidly approaching deadline, BMC wards get-set-go for city beautification