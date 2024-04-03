Mumbai: Woman Loses ₹ 1.36 lakh To Fraudster Promising Police Job For Brother, Case Registered

Representative Image |

The police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly duped a woman to the tune of Rs1.36 lakh by promising to get her brother a job in the police force.

The complainant, a resident of Dombivali, told police that a person known to them had informed her about a contact who according to him works in Mantralaya and can get her brother a government job. She then got in touch with the accused who also is a Dombivali resident.

Victim's Encounter With The Fraudster

On meeting in person in March, the accused told the woman that he had good contacts in the police department and could get her brother a job in the police force.

He then demanded Rs1 lakh to get the job. He told the woman to pay Rs 80,000 initially and the remaining after her brother gets a job. She paid Rs 81,000 after which the accused again induced her to buy a Rs 55,000 worth mobile phone for him with assurance that he would return the money spent on the mobile soon.

Victim Discovers Scammer's Plan; Files Police Complaint

She kept asking for the recruitment letter, but the accused kept giving evasive replies. The victim then learnt that the accused had taken money from other people in the same manner and he does not work in Mantralaya. Having realised that she had been duped, the woman approached the police and got an offence registered last week.

The police have registered a case under sections 170 (personating a public servant ), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.