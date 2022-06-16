e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Woman kills mentally-challenged daughter in Andheri, held

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 05:25 PM IST
File Photo

A 41-year-old woman allegedly strangled her mentally-challenged daughter to death, as she was upset about her condition, in the western suburb of Andheri here, police said on Thursday.

A call was made to the police control room on Wednesday stating that a woman had committed suicide at a residential building in Sahar Road locality of Andheri, an official said.

On reaching the scene, the police found Vaishnavi Suresh (19) dead and her mother Shraddha and some relatives sitting next to the body, he said.

The body was sent to Cooper Hospital and an accidental death report (ADR) was registered, the official said.

On spotting some ligature marks on the victim's neck, the police questioned family members. During the interrogation, the woman's mother initially denied killing her daughter, but later confessed that she had strangled her to death and cooked up a story about suicide, he said.

The accused claimed that her daughter had been mentally-challenged since birth and she was upset about her condition, the official said, adding that the accused woman has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

