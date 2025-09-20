Mumbai Woman Finance Director Alleges Two-Year Cyberstalking, FIR Against Uttarakhand Man | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A woman director and senior chartered accountant of a reputed finance company has lodged a complaint against a man who allegedly stalked and harassed her online for nearly two years, despite her repeated attempts to block him.

The NM Joshi Marg police, following a preliminary inquiry by the crime branch, have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Saurav Raidhani from Uttarakhand, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the IT Act, and provisions relating to stalking, sexual harassment, and outraging the modesty of a woman.

According to the complaint, Raidhani first contacted the woman through LinkedIn in 2017. While his initial messages were ignored, his behavior escalated in 2023, when he allegedly began sending sexually explicit texts, unsolicited gifts, and personal advances.

The woman stated to Police that Raidhani managed to obtain her WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal details, tracked her movements both in India and abroad, and even appeared at airports and hotels. She further alleged that after being blocked, the accused used over 100 different SIM cards to continue sending vulgar messages, calls, and videos.

An offence has been registered under Sections 75(2), 78(2), 79, 351(3), 356(1), 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The investigation is being carried out by Woman Police Sub-Inspector Trupti Patil of Crime Unit 3.

The complaint cites an incident on May 6, 2024, when the accused allegedly sent sexually explicit messages late at night, and claims similar harassment continued even in August 2025, while she was traveling overseas.

The victim has submitted hundreds of preserved messages, screenshots, video clips, and a list of the phone numbers allegedly used by the accused as evidence. Police sources confirmed that the accused even attempted to open a Demat account in the victim’s company, further intensifying the harassment. Investigations are underway.

