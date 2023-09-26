Mumbai: Woman Biker Who Abused Traffic Cops On Bandra-Worli Sea Link Charged

Mumbai police charged on Tuesday a bike-borne woman who created a ruckus on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on September 15. A video of the woman abusing Mumbai traffic police officers and refusing to co-operate them went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Traffic Police on its X (formerly Twitter) account posted an update regarding the incident. It said that the woman was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"Just because you love bike rides, doesn’t mean you can take the law for a ride! Don’t ride like no one’s watching, we certainly are!"

The woman was charged under sections 353 (assault or criminal force detering public servant from discharging their duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharging of their public functions), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 129 (riding without helmet).

On September 15, the woman rode her bike on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, where two-wheelers are barred. The 26-year-old who hailed from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh was unaware of that bikes were not allowed on the Sea Link. However, when traffic police officers tried to stop her she abused and refused to obey their orders.

