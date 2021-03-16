Mumbai: Woman arrested for provoking son to kill disabled son-in-law

The Shahu Nagar police arrested a woman from Sangli in connection with the murder of her son-in-law. The police have already arrested the woman's son in the murder. During the investigation, it was revealed that woman identified as Shabana Shaikh allegedly provoked her son to murder her son-in-law. Shabana was upset after her daughter married against her wishes. She detested her son-in-law as he was disabled, said police.

The murder took place on January 14, when Akram Choudhary (26) was allegedly stabbed to death by two assailants. Soon after the murder, the Shahu Nagar police arrested Choudhary’s brother-in-law Aman Shaikh (19) and his friend Ejaz Shaikh, 19. During the interrogation it was revealed that, Aman's sister married Akram against her family's wish. The reason he was allegedly attacked by Akram. The police then tried to trace Shabana. However, she fled with her three kids, said police.

The two arrested accused were sent to judicial custody after their police remand ended. However, the police continued their investigation. "Our investigation revealed the role of the deceased’s mother-in-law. The same was also established in the call detail record (CDR) analysis of the main accused with his mother and in the statements of witnesses. Following the revelation we made her an accused in the case," said Vilas Gangawane, senior inspector of Shahu Nagar police station.

Since the murder Shabana was at large. She disconnected her mobile phone. However, the police traced her to Miraj in Sangli. She was later arrested from a dargah by police sub inspector Sandip Sawant and his team. She was hiding near the dargah along with her three kids, said police. She was produced before the court which sent her to police custody till March 22, said police.