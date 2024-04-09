Mumbai Woman Among Two Indians Killed In UAE Building Fire

Representational Image | Pixabay

A 29-year-old woman from Mumbai, who recently got married, was among two Indians who were killed in a blaze that erupted at a highrise in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The deadly inferno broke out on Thursday night in a nine-storey residential tower with 750 homes, located in the Al Nahda area. Apart from the two deceased, three foreigners also died, while 44 have been left injured, reported the Khaleej Times.

Of the two Indian victims, one was identified as Michael Sathyadass, a sound engineer, who worked at DXB Live in the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), according to

his brother's social media post. Sathyadass' company remembered him as an employee with exceptional dedication and loyalty. The deceased had worked in concerts featuring Bruno Mars and AR Rahman.

The deceased woman had tied the nuptial knot in February. After the wedding, the couple had moved in to the building in Al Nahda, the deceased woman's friend was quoted by the Khaleej Times.

Her husband is battling for life. Doctors said his condition is very critical, said the friend. In a statement to the Khaleej Times, the Consulate General of India said, We are in touch with the families of the deceased and have extended all necessary support.

We have visited hospitals and met others who are getting treatment. We wish for their speedy and full recovery. The woman's friend said, The father of the deceased arrived on Saturday and is waiting for the completion of formalities. The husband's brother has also come to the UAE.

The deceased woman is likely to be buried in the UAE. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.