Mumbai: Within 2 days of Rs 34 lakh burglary in Malad, man held from MP | File Photo

Mumbai: Within 48 hours of a burglary offence being filed, a 29- year-old man was traced to and arrested from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly stealing valuables worth over Rs 34 lakh. The stolen booty has been recovered from him.

According to the Dindoshi police, the burglary was committed in the Malad residence of a lawyer, who stays in Upper Govind Nagar with her family. The police said that the family returned from a trip to Varanasi on Thursday evening to find the cupboard in their bedroom broke open and cleaned out.

An inventory of the cupboard revealed that gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 34.41 lakh was missing from the house.

“We made inquiries with the complainant to check if there were any current or former employees that were suspected and they told us that they had recently terminated the services of one Akshaykumar Jatav, who used to work as their domestic help," stated assistant police inspector Chandrakant Gharge.

He further said that Jatav's cellular location revealed that he had been in Mumbai but had left the very day the burglary was committed.

"We then checked his current location and found it to be in Indore in Madhya Pradesh," Gharge said.