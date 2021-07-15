Mumbai: With local trains inaccessible for normal people, BEST buses running crammed, Ola-Uber cab rates hike by 15-20%

With local trains being inaccessible for most people and BEST buses running crammed, perforce aggregator cabs have become people’s mode of transport. However, smelling opportunity, app cabs such as Uber and Ola have silently gone ahead and raised their base fares by as much as 15-20 per cent for almost a week now. If there is a sliver of a silver lining in this for users, it is that travelling longer distances will be cheaper and also, the rate per minute is lower, which means the wait at traffic signals will weigh less heavy on the pocket.

Both Uber and Ola did not respond to the issue of the fare hike.

According to sources in the RTO, the aggregators were driven to hike the base fares because of the pressure from driver unions, who have been complaining about rising fuel costs and the drop in their earnings.

As per the revised rates as shared by the driver unions which Ola has apparently sent, the base fare has gone up from Rs 60 to Rs 75 in the mini category and from Rs 70 to Rs 100 in the prime category. Likewise, Uber has increased base fares to Rs 70 during peak and off-peak hours, from Rs 54 and Rs 43 respectively, for its UberGo category, while the base fares for its premier category has increased to Rs 100 from Rs 65 and Rs 58.50 for peak and off-peak hours, respectively.

“I booked an Uber from Kandivli to Andheri and was surprised to see higher fares. I thought that it was surcharge, until the driver said that fares had increased,” said Andheri resident Yash Shah.