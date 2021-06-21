Mumbai: Cab drivers and passengers differ on ‘permissible’ capacity

The easing of travel restrictions have left aggregator cabs and passengers a confused lot. According to aggregator cab unions, quite a few arguments have taken place between drivers and passengers over the permissible capacity of cabs under the present level 3 category under which Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been placed.

Aggregator cabs unions say that, on the Uber application, 4 occupants are allowed. "When we tell passengers that only 50 per cent of the vehicle capacity is allowed, they start arguing. If we cancel, then we not only lose the fare, but also fuel cost. It becomes a costly affair," said Shahnawaz Hussain, aggregator cab partner and union leader of Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgaar Sangh.

Hussain has raised this issue with aggregator companies on social media; however, they still haven’t been able to resolve it. Likewise, other drivers too claim that people don't pay heed to the government’s diktat of 50 per cent occupancy in Ola and Uber.

"There have been cases where passengers cancel the trip and give a poor rating after a driver objects. Then, even the aggregator company doesn't pay heed to our plea over the reason given. We aren't getting clarity from the aggregator companies," said Anand Kute, driver partner and union leader.

Nowadays, there are barely any cabs that are barricading the front driver seat with plastic sheets. As Mumbai is still under level 3 restrictions, a cab can ferry 50 per cent of its capacity.

Meanwhile, both Uber and Ola didn't respond to queries sent by Free Press Journal. Ola said that they would like to give these questions a part. Apart from this issue, there are other complaints raised by passengers pertaining to drivers cancelling trips, asking for destinations, and asking for cash rather than e-wallet, amongst others. Uber, in fact, claims that their number of parcel deliveries have gone up by three times.