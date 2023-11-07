Mumbai: With Eye On 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Govt Speeds Up Redevelopment Of BDD Chawls

BDD Chawls |

The ruling coalition government in the state is working overtime to ensure that at least two towers of 40-storeyed each are readied as part of the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Worli before the Lok Sabha Polls in 2024 with a view to derive political mileage.

Worli Assembly constituency is represented by Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Eknath Shinde-led government is keen on wooing voters of the constituency away from Aaditya.

The 121 chawls have 9,600 tenants and they will be relocated in 33 rehab towers each with 40 storeys.

The total plot area of the project is 54 acres of which 25 to 30 acres will be utilised to rehouse the existing tenants. With an available floor space index (FSI) of 6.9, the remaining area will be used for construction of ten 76-storeyed residential towers and one 40-storeyed commercial structure which will be available for sale in the open market.

In addition, some areas will also be utilised to accommodate the iconic Jamboree Maidan, gardens, roads and other amenities.

The project also envisages two school buildings, a hospital, a hostel, a club/gymkhana and BDD Chawl museum.

RCC structure of the two rehab towers is complete: Architect Bhole

The RCC structure of the two rehab towers is complete but work on sewage treatment plants, underground water tanks, parking podium etc is pending, the architect Vivek Bhole told FPJ on Tuesday.

However, deputy chief engineer (BDD chawl) Prashant Dhatrak of the Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA) is confident that except for parking, all other work can be executed by June-July next year.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, tenants of all the 121 BDD Chawls will be invited to come and see first hand the fully finished 2 BHK sample flats.

“Idea is to encourage & motivate other tenants”

“The idea is to encourage and motivate tenants of the remaining chawls to vacate their premises at the earliest so work can be started on their structures as well,” Shri Hari, director of Vivek Bhole Architects said.

The ₹13,000 crore project is being executed by MHADA through Tata Capacite Citic.

Each tenants will get free of cost flats measuring 500 sq ft carpet area: Sachin Ahir

According to Sachin Ahir, former housing minister and ex-MLA of Worli, each of the tenants will get free of cost flats measuring 500 sq ft carpet area as against the current 160 sq ft tenements they are living in.

“Plus their new 2BHK homes will have a master bedroom with attached toilets. It's a win-win situation because they will not be required to pay any maintenance for a period of 12 years. The same will be borne by MHADA”, he added.

Mr Ahir has played a crucial role in initiating the massive redevelopment project. Even the Stamp Duty has been slashed for the BDD Chawl residents so as to make it affordable for them, he added.

Of the 121 BDD Chawls only 13 have been vacated and demolished so far. These tenants have been shifted to three transit camps situated near Srinivas Mills (Lower Parel), Century Bazar and near Bombay Dyeing in Naigaon.

“Some tenants have opted for the ₹25,000 per month rent option, as per MHADA policy,” Dhatrak said.

2264 eligible tenants will be accommodated in eight towers in 1st phase

According to Bhole, 2264 eligible tenants will be accommodated in the said eight towers in the first phase. Plus 200 of the existing 635 shops too can shift to their new premises in the shopping centre/complex on the ground and first floor of the eight towers.

According to Ahir, BDD Chawl has an interesting history that needs to be captured in a museum. “The Chawl is 100 years old and its first occupants were prisoners. Which is why one BDD Chawl structure will be retained and converted into a museum,” he explained.

The project was launched in 2017 by the then BJP-SS government. It was put on hold during the Covid phase and was restarted in full swing by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under the chief ministership of Uddhav Thackeray.

Once the project comes up, the skyline of Worli will undergo a change dotted with tall 76-storeyed structures, 5-star hotels, malls and more! “The entire culture and ethos of Worli is changing. What was once predominantly a mill and labour ‘ilaka’ (area) will now become a city within a city” is how Ahir describes it.