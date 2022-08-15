Mumbai: With Devendra Fadnavis at helm, city’s redevelopment projects expect some action

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: As Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis takes charge of the housing ministry portfolio, the tenants of redevelopment and housing projects hope for some action.

The much awaited redevelopment and housing projects such as Dharavi, Patra Chawl, Sewri and Bombay Development Directorate chawl, MHADA Mumbai lottery houses, SRA projects, cess buildings, dilapidated buildings may see some much needed progress.

Before taking charge, Fadnavis recently held a review meeting with SVR Srinivas, IAS, who is having additional charge of the Dharavi redevelopment project along with heading the MMRDA office.

As Fadnavis shares good relations with the Centre, tenants of buildings that needed Centre's approval for redevelopment have high hopes from the minister.

Bhupendra Lakdawala, 72, a resident of Juhu, said, “It is a well known fact that Fadnavis accepted the deputy CM post on directions of PM Narendra Modi. In such a scenario, our case should be handled by him on priority. We really have high expectations from him that he can bring some relief to our concern of redevelopment which at present cannot take place due to the military signalling station buffer zone."

Sewri BDD chawl resident Mansingh Rane opined, “Now BJP in power at both Centre and state we have great hopes from the government for our redevelopment project. Moreover, with BMC elections also to take place any time soon and with Sewri having 960 plus families, I believe our redevelopment will surely be important for the BJP and the Sena considering the vote bank."

Ramesh Prabhu, chairman of Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MahaSeWA), said, "Certainly Mumbai and state is looking forward to the change that redevelopment projects may see in coming days. Fadnavis has come up with an agenda for next five years with metro and other big infrastructure projects and now he is taking charge of the housing ministry and the city's stuck redevelopment project will also take shape."

On the priority

Dharavi Project

The delay in transferring railway land has halted Dharavi's redevelopment project. The Maharashtra government has given Rs 800 crore to the Railways, but the land is yet to be transferred. The Dharavi redevelopment project, pegged at nearly Rs 28,000 crore, is one of the biggest housing projects in the country.

Sewri BDD Chawl

The proposal for the redevelopment the 100-year-old Sewri Bombay Development Directorate Chawl (BDD) was rejected by the Centre citing that there is on provision under any existing policy of the ministry enact this proposal in its present form. Sewri BDD chawl build in 1922 has over 960 families staying in these old-rickety structures of ground plus three.

Patra Chawl

The controversial Patra Chawl redevelopment project problem was fixed by Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. However, the saleable component of the project did not get the Occupancy Certificate (OC) so far. Hundreds of homebuyers waiting for support from government.