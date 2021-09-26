Mumbai: Will take stock of pothole situation, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar

In the wake of recent pothole-related accidents in Mumbai and its surrounding MMR, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar stated that she will be visiting the areas where there are complaints of potholes being reported and take action against those responsible.

"I will be visiting the areas where complaints of potholes are coming, will take stock of the potholes, and take action against those responsible. I have also ordered every ward of Mumbai to pay attention to it," she was quoted saying by ANI.

Earlier last week, a 23-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle hit a pothole in Maharashtra's Thane city.

The accident took place on Tuesday near Gaimukh toll booth on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said in a release.

On September 16, a woman and her son died on the spot after their motorcycle hit a pothole at Mankoli Naka on Mumbai-Nashik highway while they were returning home after offering prayers at the residence a relative during the Ganpati festival.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 03:28 PM IST