Mumbai will get AI-aided face recognition cameras to curb street crime: Devendra Fadnavis | Twitter

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home department, said that the state government will install face recognition cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) to curb street crime in Mumbai. This will be undertaken as part of the second phase of the Mumbai surveillance plan. Mr Fadnavis, who was speaking at the function organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on the eve of the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, said that the 26/11 is a ‘’wound that cannot be healed and a stain that cannot be erased.’’

According to Mr Fadnavis, the state government led by him in 2014 had installed CCTVs in the entire Mumbai within one year under the first phase as per the recommendations made in a report submitted to the government after the Mumbai terror attack.

‘’Today Mumbai is free of fear. In the past eight years, there has been no incident in Mumbai that can be termed a terror attack. There has also been a heavy crackdown on organised crime on extortion,” he said.

Mr Fadnavis argued that though there was an intelligence input about the attack, “we failed to act” while criticising the lack of coordination between intelligence agencies. A report was submitted to the government with these findings, but the government tried to bury it, he said.