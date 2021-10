NCB vs NCP: 'Wife used to call me Dawood out of love,' says Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev

In light of the allegations levelled by NCP leader Nawab Malik, NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede's father held another press conference today.

According to reports from ABP, the Mumbai zonal director's father in the press conference reiterated that his name was 'Dnyandev'. However, he said that his late wife would sometimes call him 'Dawood' out of love.

He further claimed that he is a Dalit and all his ancestors are Hindus.

I myself am a Dalit...all of us, my ancestors are Hindus... how can my son be Muslim. He (Nawab Malik) should understand this...: NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede.

Nawab Malik is acting against constitutional oath he took.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede said that legal action will be taken against Malik, "Nikah happened but Sameer legally didn't change his religion, caste. It was just a formality as my mother-in-law was Muslim&for her happiness, nikah happened. Birth certificate shared by Nawab Malik wrong," she said.

"By sharing our personal photos Nawab Malik is acting against constitutional oath he took. We'll take legal action against him,an FIR has been registered. His only motive is to remove Sameer Wankhede from his post so that his son-in-law could be saved," she said further.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nawab Malik on Wednesday posted purported pictures of the 'nikah' of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

The NCP leader also posted a screenshot of the 'Nikah Nama' of Wankhede with his first wife Dr Shabana Qureshi.

"Photo of sweet couple Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr Shabana Qureshi" Malik said in a tweet along with a photograph.

In a subsequent tweet, the minister said, "Presenting shortly the 'Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede'." This follows a day after Malik shared a letter he had received apparently from an NCB official that claimed that Wankhede had violated rules and framed people in false cases to extort money.

Malik had earlier also accused Wankhede of using a fake birth certificate to secure his government job.

He had shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally.

Wankhede had previously said that all the allegations are false and that he was being targeted and is ready for a probe into allegations against him.

NCB on Tuesday also denied to probe the anonymous letter received by Malik which he forwarded to NCB Director General SN Pradhan.

NCB said that "no action" will be taken as per the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission. "No action will be initiated on the anonymous letter (containing allegations against NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede) forwarded by Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to Director General of NCB as per guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission," said the probe agency.

Sameer Wankhede is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son has been arrested

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:16 PM IST