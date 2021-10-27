Aryan Khan drugs case: 'Being mistaken for extortion accused Sam D'souza,' says Palghar trader

A businessman H.B. Bafna has claimed that his photo has been circulated as that of Sam D'Souza, one of the players in the alleged extortion bid who was overheard talking to NCB witness KP Gosavi about 'Rs 18 crore deal' for Aryan Khan's release.

Bafna claimed that his photo was circulated by Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the cruise drugs case who levelled extortion allegations against NCB.

He has expressed fear for his life and sought a probe into how his photo came to be released as that of D'Souza on October 24, kicking up a huge controversy.

According to a report from Hindustan Times, Bafna denied having any involvement in the case. However, he claimed to have known Salil and his brother Satish, with whom he was involved in some business transaction that did not materialize.

The Palghar police are yet to register a first information report (FIR) with regard to the complaint.

Who is Sam D'Souza?

According to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Sam D'Souza is the 'biggest money-laundering player' of Mumbai and possibly in India as well.

He further claimed that D'Souza was well connected with politicians and bureaucrats.

"Sam D'Souza is the biggest money-laundering player of Mumbai andcountry. It's a big game which has just started. Facts which came to light are shocking. Under Deshbhakti pretext, some people are extorting money, lodging fake cases," Raut said in a tweet.

How is he linked to the cruise ship raid?

After the raid, Gosavi, accompanied by NCB officials, took Aryan Khan in a white Innova car to the NCB office, he claimed. Sail stated he and D'souza followed Gosavi in another car.

Sail claimed that D'Souza and Gosavi later went to Lower Parel, where a blue colour Mercedes car carrying Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani arrived at a particular spot. Gosavi and Dadlani sat in that car and started talking. They all left after 15 minutes, the affidavit stated.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 01:35 PM IST