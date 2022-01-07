Mumbai: Wife-daughter arrested for killing 55-year-old police constable

The Kolsewadi police in Kalyan have arrested a 45-year-old woman and her daughter for allegedly killing her husband, a 55-year-old police constable based with Mumbai police.

The police said that the arrested accused were identified as Jyoti Prakash Borse (45) and Bhagyashree Borse (27).

According to the police, the incident took place on January 6, at around 9 pm in room number 15 in Heerapana apartment, Nana Pavshe chowk, Katemanivali, Kalyan east.

The deceased was identified as Prakash Rajaram Borse (55), presently posted as a police constable with Kurla police station in Mumbai.

"Borse's daughter is married and was having some issues at her in-law's place, so she came back to her parent's place. On Thursday, after completing his work at Kurla police station, Borse returned home. The trio had some oral dispute between them and after a heated argument, the mother-daughter assaulted Borse with a heavy iron object used in the kitchen to mix masala. They hit him on his head and face and injured him," said a police officer.

The Kolsewadi police said that the mother and daughter were just sitting in their house for almost four hours. After the police found out about the incident, they reached the spot and broke the door to find Borse lying in a pool of blood. "He was shifted to the civic hospital and was declared dead by the doctor," added the police officer.

Chandrashekhar Kadam, police inspector, Kolsewadi police station confirmed a case registered at Kolsewadi police station under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.

"We have arrested both the accused who had confessed to the crime. Both of them were produced in court and are remanded in police custody. The fight was over some personal issue and investigation is going on," added Kadam.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 07:50 PM IST