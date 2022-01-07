Thane: 2 arrested for selling clothing wear by duplicating brands in Bhiwandi

The Narpoli police in Bhiwandi of Thane district have arrested two people for stocking clothes and selling them with nationalized brands. The police teams raiding two different storerooms have seized cloth material worth Rs 1 crore.

The police said that on January 5, the Narpoli police received information about Siyaram company clothing and suitable duplicate cloths being prepared and sold in the market. As per the information Yogesh Chavan, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2 formed a team of Narpoli police officers and constable along with the officials of Indian copyright protection act piracy sale.

"The team first raided 'Chaudhary Textile' in Dharani arcade and 'Gurcharan Chawl and Company' at Anjurphata in Bhiwandi. Raiding both the places, the team had seized duplicate cloth material, which was tagged as Siyaram cloths and sold in the market," said a police officer.

Madan Ballal, senior police inspector, Narpoli police station, confirmed the raid at two godowns and said they have seized duplicate clothes worth Rs 1.01 crore.

Ballal confirmed that they have arrested Jamal Ahmed Kamruddin Khan (41), a resident of Bhiwandi and Gurucharan Satnam Singh (64), a resident of Bhiwandi.

"Both of them had stocked the cloth material using duplicate tags of a brand. It was about to be supplied in the market. We are now checking where it is being produced and who others are involved in the same," added Ballal.

A case has been registered at Narpoli police station under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian penal code relevant section of the copyright act and the trademark act.

"During the investigation, we found they were using low-quality cloth and giving a big tag to it. Increasing its price value in the market. However, they were cheating the seller by giving false information about the brand showing the tag. Even after knowing that it's a duplicate," said a police officer.

