Mumbai: Western Railway Unveils UTSAV Campaign, Aims To Transform Traditional Ticketing

Western Railway Headquarters In Churchgate |

In a bid to usher in a new era of convenience, Western Railways' Mumbai Division unveils the UTSAV campaign, set to transform traditional railway ticketing. The acronym, standing for Unreserved Ticketing System App Vapra in Marathi and Unreserved Ticketing System App Vapro in Gujarati, underscores the promotion of the UTS app.

Scheduled from March 2nd to March 7th, 2024, this promotional extravaganza targets 10 pivotal stations, including Churchgate, Dadar, Andheri, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Bhayandar, Vasai Road, Nallasopara, and Virar. The campaign introduces a revamped QR code, seamlessly integrating the UTS app logo and station names, amplifying both ticketing efficiency and user experience.

Embracing cutting-edge technology, the newly launched QR code promises to revolutionize the railway system by simplifying the booking process. This user-friendly code represents a significant stride towards a digitalized future for railway ticketing.

An official remarked, "The newly launched QR code aims to enhance ticketing efficiency and passenger convenience. Its innovative design, characterized by simplicity and clarity, ensures easy readability by QR code scanners and smartphones. With the UTS app logo and station names featured on each code, it presents a sleek, modern, and user-friendly appearance, reflecting the integration of advanced technology into the railway ticketing system."

Average daily Passenger ( WRs Mumbai Central division) - 33 lakhs

Average daily daily unreserved ticket sale - 693505.

Current share of UTS App ticket - 16%