Mumbai: Western Railway to undertake jumbo block on intervening night of March 26 and 27

The Western Railway will be undertaking a jumbo block on intervening night of March 26-27, between Borivali and Andheri stations, to carry out maintenance works of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment.

There will be no day block on Sunday on the Western Railway suburban section.

"The Western Railway will conduct a block between Borivali and Andheri stations on intervening night of March 26-27," the WR informed via Twitter.

Mega block will be conducted on down fast lanes from 11.45 pm to 04.45 am and up fast lanes from 11.45 pm to 03.45 am.



"On Sunday, March 27, 2022, there will be no mega block on the Western Railway suburban section," it added.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:04 PM IST