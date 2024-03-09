Mumbai: Western Railway To Run Holi Special Trains Between Udhna-Mangaluru & Surat- Karmali (Via Vasai Rd)

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the Holi festival, Western Railway will run special Train on special fare between Udhna – Mangaluru & Surat - Karmali.

Also, the trips of Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj has been extended on the existing days of run, timings, halts, composition, etc.According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09057 Udhna – Mangaluru Special will depart from Udhna at 8 pm, and will reach Mangaluru at 7 pm, the next day.

This train will run on 20th and 24th March 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09058 Mangaluru– Udhna Special will depart Mangaluru at 10 pm and reach Udhna at 9.05 pm., the next day. This train will run on 21st and 25th March 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations in both directions. This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Read Also Central Railway To Run 22 Holi Special Trains From Pune, Click Here For Details

Train No. 09193/09194 Surat – Karmali Special (Via Vasai Road) (4 Trips) Train No. 09193 Surat – Karmali Special will depart from Surat on Thursday, 21st and 28th March, 2024 at 7.50 pm and reach Karmali at 12.00 noon., the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09194 Karmali - Surat Special will depart from Karmali on Friday, 22nd and 29th March, 2024 at 2.45 pm, and reach Surat at 08.35 am, the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim stations in both directions. This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Extension of trips of Train No. 04126/04125 Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj [Weekly] Superfast

The trips of Train No. 04126 Bandra Terminus - Subedarganj Special has been extended up to 25th June 2024. Similarly, the trips of Train No. 04125 Subedarganj – Bandra Terminus Special has been extended up to 24th June 2024. The booking for Train Nos. 09057 & 09193 will open from 09th March, 2024, while the booking of the extended trips of Train no. 04126 will open from 10th March, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above trains will run as Special Train on Special Fare. For detailed information