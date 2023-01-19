Mumbai: Western Railway to run four pairs of special trains between these destinations | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Western Railway will run Special Trains on Special Fare between Mumbai Central/Udhna - Bhagat Ki Kothi, Bandra Terminus – Bhuj, Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar and Udhna/ Mumbai Central - Hissar stations.

Read Also GM Western Railway felicitates WR sportspersons for their outstanding performances in 2022-23

Train details

As per Western Railway officials, Train No. 09093 Mumbai Central – Bhagat Ki Kothi Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Saturday, 21st January, 2023 at 09.30 hrs and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 09.30 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09094 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Udhna Special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi on Sunday, 22nd January, 2023 at 12.15 hrs and reach Udhna at 07.00 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Beawar, Marwar Jn., Pali and Luni stations in both directions. Train No. 09093 will also halt at Borivali & Vapi stations. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09021/09022 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj Superfast Special*

Train No. 09021 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, 25th January, 2023 at 19.25 hrs and reach Bhuj at 10.25 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09022 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Bhuj on Friday, 27th January, 2023 at 13.15 hrs and arrive Bandra Terminus at 04.15 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Samakhiali, Bhachau & Gandhidham stations in both direction. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09207/09208 Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar Special*

Train No. 09207 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Friday, 27th January, 2023 at 09.15 hrs and reach Bhavnagar at 23.45 hrs, the same day. Similarly, Train No. 09208 Bhavnagar – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bhavnagar on Thursday, 26th January, 2023 at 14.50 hrs and arrive Bandra Terminus at 06.00 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Nadiad Jn, Ahmedabad Jn, Surendranagar Gate, Botad Jn, Dhola Jn, Songadh and Bhavnagar Para stations in both direction. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches

Train No. 09091/09092 Udhna – Hisar - Mumbai Central Special*

Train No. 09091 Udhna – Hisar Superfast Special will depart from Udhna on Wednesday, 25th January, 2023 at 01.10 hrs and reach Hisar at 22.25 hrs, the same day. Similarly, Train No. 09092 Hisar – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Hisar on Thursday, 26th January, 2023 at 00.15 hrs and arrive Mumbai Central at 04.30 hrs., the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Durgapura, Jaipur, Chomun Samod, Ringas, Shri Madhopur, Nim Ka Thana, Narnaul, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani and Hansi stations in both directions. Train No. 09092 will also halt at Borivali & Vapi stations. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

*The booking for Train No. 09093 will open on 19th January, 2023 while of Train Nos. 09021, 09022, 09207, 09208 and 09091 will open from 20th January, 2023 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Facility of Linen & Onboard Housekeeping Service (OBHS) will not be provided in all the above trains.

Read Also Western Railway extends trips of 6 pairs of special trains

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)