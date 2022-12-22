Western Railway extends trips of 6 pairs of special trains

Representative pic

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of 6 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare on the same composition, timings and path.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as follows:

1. Train No. 09037 Bandra Terminus – Barmer Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th December, 2022 has been extended upto 26th May, 2023.

Train No. 09038 Barmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 31st December, 2022 has been extended upto 27th May, 2023.

2. Train No. 09039 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 28th December, 2022 has been upto 29th March, 2023.

Train No. 09040 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Superfast which was earlier notified up to 29th December, 2022 has been extended upto 30th March, 2023.

3. Train No. 09007 Valsad – Bhiwani Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th December, 2022 has been extended from upto 23rd February, 2023.

Train No. 09008 Bhiwani - Valsad Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th December, 2022 has been extended upto 24th February, 2023. Passengers kindly take note that linen will not be provided in these trains.

4. Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 26th December, 2022 has been extended upto 27th March, 2023.

Train No. 09621 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 25th December, 2022 has been extended upto 26th March, 2023.

5. Train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus- Jaipur Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th December, 2022 has been extended upto 30th March, 2023.

Train No. 09723 Jaipur – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th December, 2022 has been extended upto 29th March, 2023.

6. Train No. 09739 Dahar Ka Balaji – Sainagar Shirdi Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th December, 2022 has been extended upto 31st March, 2023.

Train No. 09740 Sainagar Shirdi – Dahar Ka Balaji Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 1st January, 2023 has been extended upto 2nd April, 2023.

The booking of extended trips of Train Nos. 09037, 09039, 09007, 09622 & 09724 will open from 23rd December, 2022 at PRS counters & on IRCTC website.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in