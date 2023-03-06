e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Western Railway to run 2 extra trains to handle Shab-E-Baraat rush; Details inside

Two special local trains will operate on the intervening night of March 7-8, leaving from Churchgate to Virar and from Virar to Churchgate.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Western Railway shifts to 100% digi ticket booking on the go | Representative pic

To clear the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Shab-E-Baraat, Western Railway will run two special local trains during the intervening night of March 7-8, leaving from Churchgate to Virar and from Virar to Churchgate.

The Churchgate – Virar Special local (Spl – 1) will leave from Churchgate at 2.35 am and will reach Virar at 4.15 am on 8th March, 2023.

Similarly, the Virar - Churchgate Special local (Spl – 2) will leave from Virar at 1.42 am and will reach Churchgate at 3.22 am on 8th March, 2023. Both the locals will halt at all stations.

article-image

