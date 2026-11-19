Mumbai: Western Railway To Demolish Unauthorised Structures Around Prabhadevi Station On November 19-20, Putting 102 Occupants At Risk Of Eviction | File photo

Mumbai: Western Railway is set to demolish unauthorised structures on its land in Prabhadevi (West) on November 19 and 20, putting 102 occupants near Chawl Nos. 32-L and 33-L at risk of eviction. While the railway has completed the legal proceedings and issued eviction orders, residents have approached rehabilitation authorities seeking protection, claiming several families have lived in the locality for five to six decades.

Also Watch:

The demolition drive concerns railway land at the south end of Prabhadevi station, falling under railway survey records and plans. The proceedings against Dilip Sukhdev and 100 others were initiated on February 22, 2022, under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971. A show-cause notice was issued to the occupants, following which the case went through hearings and final arguments before the Estate Officer.

The Estate Officer issued the eviction order on October 12, 2026. The orders were subsequently served on the occupants between October 15 and 17. As part of the final preparations for the demolition, a common notice announcing the November 19-20 schedule was pasted within the encroached railway premises on November 14.

According to railway records, the occupants have allegedly encroached upon railway land and erected unauthorised structures, including ground-floor-plus-one constructions. The eviction order directs the occupants to vacate within the stipulated period, warning that the railway may proceed with removal of the structures and recover demolition-related expenses from them in case of non-compliance.

Apart from the case against Dilip Sukhdev and 100 others, Western Railway has issued a separate eviction order against Sulochana Vijay Chavan, who allegedly occupies a ground-floor structure built on around 100 sq ft of railway land in the same area. Her case was also initiated following a show-cause notice in February 2022, with the eviction order issued on October 12.

Meanwhile, the Sant Rohidas Rahivasi Sangh has approached Maharashtra's rehabilitation authorities, seeking intervention before the proposed demolition. The association claims that families have been residing in the locality for 50-60 years and have established their livelihoods, family ties and social roots there.

It has urged authorities to verify residents' documents, earlier redevelopment and rehabilitation records maintained through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, and assess their eligibility for rehabilitation. The association has also sought a fair and transparent process, arguing that residents' age, duration of occupation and livelihood circumstances should be considered.