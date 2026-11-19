Mumbai Local: RPF Unable To Verify Incident After Viral Video Shows 'Drunk' Woman Allegedly Trying To Enter Motorman’s Cabin At Goregaon Station | Screengrab

Mumbai: A video showing a woman allegedly attempting to force her way into the motorman’s cabin of a local train has gone viral on social media, triggering concerns over railway safety. The footage was claimed to be from Goregaon railway station, where the woman, who appears to be in her late teens or early twenties, is seen holding the cabin door handle with both hands and making unusual movements.

Viral Video Shows Woman Clinging To Motorman's Door

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Dressed in a skirt and high heels, the woman is seen standing outside the restricted cabin, bending backwards and seemingly trying to gain entry. Social media posts described her as intoxicated, although her condition could not be independently established from the footage.

RPF Unable To Verify Viral Video

However, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been unable to confirm that the incident took place at Goregaon station. According to an action-taken report issued following a complaint received through Instagram on November 16, the RPF examined the matter but found no record of such an incident at the station.

The complaint was received at around 11.40 pm on November 16. Following the alert, ASI Subhash Yadav and Head Constable Vinayak Kore coordinated with the Goregaon station master and the Government Railway Police (GRP). Officials found that neither the station authorities nor any motorman or guard had reported an incident matching the video.

No Such Incident Caught On CCTV

The RPF also sought information from staff deployed during the afternoon and night shifts. CCTV footage from the north and south ends of platforms 1 and 2 was examined, but officials said no such incident appeared to have occurred at Goregaon station.

The action-taken report stated that the location shown in the viral video could not be established. The RPF has therefore not confirmed whether the footage is from Goregaon or another railway station.

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