Mumbai's Dadar Railway Station To Be Renamed Chaityabhoomi, CM Devendra Fadnavis Promises Action During Assembly Session | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will complete the necessary legislative formalities during the upcoming Assembly session to rename Dadar railway station as 'Chaityabhoomi', Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday. The state has already granted in-principle approval to the proposal and communicated its decision to the Centre.

Fadnavis said the Centre had provided guidance regarding the procedure involving a legislative committee. Accordingly, the state government will complete the required process during the legislature session, following which further action will be taken to rename the station.

The announcement assumes significance ahead of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Din on December 6, when lakhs of followers from Maharashtra and other parts of the country visit Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to pay their respects to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Preparations For Mahaparinirvan Din Reviewed

Chairing a review meeting at Vidhan Bhavan to assess preparations for the occasion, Fadnavis directed various departments to ensure comprehensive arrangements for security, transportation, healthcare, sanitation and other facilities for visitors. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar attended the meeting.

Considering the growing number of visitors every year, the Chief Minister asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, police, district administration and other agencies to coordinate their efforts and address shortcomings identified during previous years.

Restrictions On Protests And Traffic

He also directed the Home Department to initiate action to officially prohibit dharnas, demonstrations, marches and protests in the Chaityabhoomi area during the observance to prevent inconvenience to followers and avoid any untoward incidents. Police and administrative authorities have been asked to maintain a peaceful and disciplined atmosphere.

On traffic management, Fadnavis called for restrictions on the entry of autorickshaws, adequate arrangements for onward travel and coordination among railway, road transport and police authorities to ensure smooth movement of visitors.

Read Also Effective Implementation Of Ayushman Scheme: Strict Action Against Hospitals Refusing Treatment

Cleaning And Beautification Of Ambedkar Statues

The Chief Minister also directed officials to complete the cleaning and beautification of statues of Dr Ambedkar across Maharashtra within the next five to seven days, after reviewing the progress of the exercise.

Emphasising the solemn nature of Mahaparinirvan Din, he said celebrations and entertainment-oriented programmes should be avoided. Instead, the administration could consider screening films on Dr Ambedkar or organising programmes reflecting his thoughts and philosophy.

Also Watch:

Funds Assured For Indu Mill Memorial

Fadnavis assured that the government would not allow a shortage of funds to delay the remaining work on Dr Ambedkar's memorial at Indu Mill in Mumbai. While most of the project has been completed, certain aspects relating to the main statue remain pending.

He said the government was prepared to meet any additional expenditure arising from cost escalation and that a separate meeting would be convened next week to expedite the remaining work.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/