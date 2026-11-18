Effective Implementation Of Ayushman Scheme: Strict Action Against Hospitals Refusing Treatment | File Pic

Thane, November 18, 2026: The administration has adopted an aggressive stance to ensure the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana reach the very last stratum of society. "The government is committed to providing ordinary citizens with their rightful, free medical care. Private hospitals delaying benefits or refusing treatment will not be spared," warned Dr. Omprakash Shete, Chairman of the Ayushman Bharat Mission Maharashtra Committee, during a joint review meeting at the Thane Collectorate's Planning Bhavan.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Kisan Kathore, Niranjan Davkhare, and Sulabha Gaikwad, District Collector Dr. Srikrishna Panchal, In-Charge CEO Ajinkya Pawar, Resident Deputy Collector Dr. Sandip Mane, Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar, and senior health officials.

Strict Action Against Non-Compliant Hospitals

Addressing grievances raised by MLC Niranjan Davkhare regarding non-compliant hospitals, Dr. Shete ordered show-cause notices for facilities failing to display scheme boards prominently or skipping the review meeting without notice, directing officials to immediately freeze payments for repeat offenders.

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AI-Enabled Portal Ensures Faster Claim Approvals

Officials noted that the AI-enabled 'TMS 2.0' portal, launched on February 26, 2026, ensures complete transparency and prevents arbitrary treatment denials. Under strict new timelines, claims not processed within six hours receive 'Auto Approval.' Authorities also dismissed rumours that hospitals receive only 25 to 30 per cent of claimed amounts, confirming timely documentation ensures full disbursement.

Nearly 70 Percent Of Beneficiaries Uncovered

Reviewing Thane district's data, officials noted that out of 56.96 lakh eligible beneficiaries, only 16.37 lakh cards have been generated—leaving nearly 70 per cent uncovered. "Citizens should not wait for the administration, but take the initiative themselves to get their Ayushman cards made at the earliest," officials appealed.

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Multiple Channels For Patient Grievance Redressal

For seamless grievance redressal, patients facing treatment refusal can report issues via the online portal, hospital 'QSK' centres, the toll-free number 1800 233 2200, or the 'Ayushman Sarathi' WhatsApp service. The session began with a progress presentation by Dr. Prashant Pundkar and was anchored by Dr. Tarulata Dhanke.

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