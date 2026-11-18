Bhiwandi Civic Chief Orders Police Action Against Man Accused Of Illegally Occupying Municipal Hall | File Pic

Bhiwandi: In a crackdown on the unauthorised use of public property, Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Commissioner Anmol Sagar has directed officials to initiate police action against a private individual found in possession of the keys to a municipal-owned community hall in Ward No. 14. The civic administration suspects that the property had been under unauthorised private use for a considerable period, resulting in revenue loss to the corporation.

The incident came to light during Sagar's surprise inspection of civic facilities in the Sahyog Nagar and Shantinagar areas. During the visit, the commissioner inspected the Primary Health Centre in Sahyog Nagar, followed by Sonadevi Hall in Bhadwad and Devidas Gulvi Hall, located beside the Sahyog Nagar Health Centre in Ward No. 14.

During the inspection of Devidas Gulvi Hall, officials found that its keys were in the possession of Anilkumar Subhashchandra Gupta, 35, a private individual. According to the municipal administration Gupta had allegedly been using the corporation-owned property for a long time without authorisation.

Taking serious note of the alleged occupation and the resulting loss of municipal revenue, Sagar directed officials to register a criminal case against Gupta. Accordingly, he was brought to the Shantinagar Police Chowki for further legal proceedings.

Citywide crackdown on civic properties

The commissioner made it clear that municipal properties cannot be used or occupied by private individuals without proper authorisation. He stressed that these assets belong to the public and must serve the needs of ordinary citizens rather than remain under private control.

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Sagar has also instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive review of all properties owned by the municipal corporation and launch an intensive drive to reclaim those found under unauthorised occupation.

The action marks a wider push by the civic administration to protect public assets, prevent revenue losses and ensure that municipal properties are used for their intended public purposes.

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