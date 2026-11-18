17 Sai Devotees From Thane's Shahapur Injured After Building Slab Collapses At Sai Niwara In Igatpuri; Five Referred To Nashik Hospital |

Thane: A stop for food and rest turned into a frightening ordeal for 17 Sai devotees travelling from Vasind in Shahapur taluka to Shirdi after a portion of the slab of a building at Sai Niwara in Igatpuri suddenly collapsed, leaving them injured. Four women are among the injured.

Building Slab And Girders Collapse As Devotees Rest After Meal

The devotees had stopped at Sai Niwara during their journey to Shirdi and had finished their meal. While some of them were resting, the girders supporting a portion of the building's slab, along with floor tiles, suddenly gave way and crashed down. The collapse triggered panic at the site, with several devotees caught in the falling debris.

Initial information suggested that seven to eight people had sustained injuries. However, as the rescue operation progressed and more victims were accounted for, the total number of injured rose to 17.

Five Devotees With Head Injuries And Fractures Referred To Nashik Civil Hospital

Two devotees suffered head injuries, while three others sustained fractures. All five were referred to Nashik Civil Hospital for further treatment. The remaining 12 injured were taken to the Igatpuri Rural Hospital, where they received medical attention. All the injured were reported to be in stable condition.

Soon after the incident, corporator Raj Jaware, Igatpuri police personnel and toll plaza staff reached the spot and joined the rescue operation. Those trapped or injured beneath the debris were pulled out and rushed to the nearby rural hospital. Police personnel and social workers also assisted in the emergency response.

Palanquin bears impact, averting bigger tragedy

A potentially more serious tragedy was averted when a portion of the falling slab reportedly landed on a palanquin. This prevented the debris from directly crashing onto devotees resting beneath it, according to details emerging from the spot. The incident, however, has raised concerns over the structural safety of the building and the condition of its construction.

Meanwhile Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan contacted Igatpuri Police Inspector Ghanshyam Balap over the phone to seek details of the incident. He enquired about the condition of the injured and the rescue operations, and was also briefed on the overall situation by senior officials.

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