Diva Residents Await Independent Police Station Despite 2023 Announcement, Rising Population And Recent Robbery Spark Safety Concerns |

Thane: Despite repeated demands and political assurances, Diva is still waiting for its own independent police station, with the proposed facility yet to become operational. The delay has raised questions over the administrative commitment and follow-up by elected representatives.

Demand For Separate Diva Police Station Dates Back To 2015

The demand for a separate police station dates back more than a decade. A proposal was reportedly sent to the state government as early as 2015. The issue gained momentum in June 2023 when Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a police station for Diva while inaugurating infrastructure projects worth over Rs 500 crore in the suburb.

However, even after three years, the police station remains non-operational. In April 2025, local BJP representatives approached Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, seeking an early start to the project. In April 2026, Diva was also included among six proposed new police stations under the Thane Police expansion plan, subject to the availability of land and manpower.

Proposal Submitted To DGP's Office, But Inauguration Date Remains Unclear

Further, in August 2026, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan confirmed that a proposal had been submitted to the Director General of Police's office and follow-up was underway. However, no confirmed inauguration date has been announced so far.

With Diva's rapidly growing population, estimated to have crossed five lakh, residents believe an independent police station is essential to strengthen law enforcement and ensure public safety. The area currently depends on Mumbra Police Station for major policing requirements.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Kalyan Rural Assembly constituency Deputy District Chief Advocate Rohidas Munde has questioned the continued delay, alleging administrative and political apathy. He has demanded that the Diva Police Station be made operational immediately, along with increased night patrolling and adequate police deployment.

The recent robbery at Agasan village, involving a gang of eight to ten robbers, has further intensified the demand for an independent police station. The incident has renewed concerns among residents about security and highlighted the need for a dedicated police establishment to address the growing law-and-order challenges in Diva.

Despite the Chief Minister's announcement in 2023 and subsequent administrative assurances, residents continue to await a clear timeline for the inauguration of Diva Police Station.

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