Bhima Koregaon Case: Bombay HC Disposes Of Father Stan Swamy's Bail Petition Five Years After His Death In Custody |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, challenging a special court’s order rejecting his bail plea. The court noted that the matter had become infructuous following his death in judicial custody in July 2021.

Bombay High Court Says Bail Petition Became Infructuous After Swamy's Death

A bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Ajay Sharma observed that in view of Swamy’s death, there was no purpose in keeping the petition pending and accordingly disposed of it.

Swamy, an 84-year-old Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the case. He died on July 5, 2021, at a Mumbai hospital while awaiting a decision on his bail plea.

Stan Swamy's Death In Custody Had Sparked Widespread Concerns

Despite his deteriorating health and Parkinson’s disease, his bail pleas had been rejected by the special court. His death in custody had triggered widespread concerns and demands for an independent inquiry into the treatment he received during his incarceration.

The petition was pursued by his close associate, who had approached the High Court as his de facto next of kin, having been appointed to the role by the Jamshedpur Jesuit Province.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. According to the prosecution, the speeches triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima the following day. The Pune Police initially investigated the case, alleging links between the event and Maoist organisations. The probe was later transferred to the NIA.

A total of 16 people were arrested in connection with the alleged conspiracy. All the accused are currently out on bail.

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