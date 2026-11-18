Thane's Shourya Ambure Wins Historic 100m Hurdles Bronze At Dakar Youth Olympics 2026, Sets National Record After ACL Injury Comeback |

Thane: From dreaming of the Olympics at 13 to making history on the international stage at 17, Shourya Ambure's journey is a story of extraordinary determination, resilience and perseverance. The young Indian hurdler scripted history at the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, by winning a bronze medal in the 100m hurdles and setting a new national record with a timing of 13.59 seconds. With this achievement, she became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a track event.

What makes her accomplishment particularly remarkable is that she returned to competitive athletics after suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear barely 10 months before the competition. Following surgery in January 2026, Shourya rebuilt her fitness and worked relentlessly towards her goal, eventually turning what appeared to be a career-threatening setback into a historic achievement.

Currently studying in Class 12 (Science) at Universal School, Thane, Shourya's Olympic journey began in 2022, when she was just 13. Her coach, Ajit Kulkarni, introduced her to the Youth Olympics scheduled for 2026. Excited by the prospect, Shourya immediately expressed her desire to participate. However, her coach explained that the road ahead would be challenging. She would first have to qualify through the National Championships, win a medal at the Asian Championships and help secure India's place in her event.

Taking the challenge seriously, Shourya dedicated the next four years to achieving her dream. Her commitment was evident when she even missed two papers of her Class 10 board examinations to participate in the National Championships.

Her consistent performances at national and international competitions gradually established her as a promising hurdler. At the 39th Junior National Championships in 2024, she won gold in the 60m, setting a new national record, gold in the 80m hurdles with a new state record, and silver in the 1000m medley relay. She was also adjudged the Best Athlete in the Under-16 girls' category.

In 2025, she continued her impressive run. At the Asian Youth Championships in Saudi Arabia, she won bronze in the 100m hurdles, setting a new state record. At the Khelo India Youth Games, she secured gold in the 100m hurdles and 4x100m relay, besides winning silver in the 100m.

Her performance at the 40th Junior National Championships in 2025 was equally impressive, with gold in the 100m hurdles, silver in the 100m and 1000m medley relay, and the Best Athlete title in the Under-18 girls' category. She also won gold in the 100m hurdles and bronze in the 100m at the Youth National Championships.

At the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, Shourya won silver medals in both the 100m hurdles and 1000m medley relay. The medley relay team established a new national record, while she set a new state record in the hurdles event.

However, just when she was preparing for the biggest competition of her young career, Shourya suffered a serious ACL tear during practice. With barely 10 months remaining for the Youth Olympics, her participation in the prestigious event was uncertain.

But neither Shourya nor her coach was willing to give up. Following ACL surgery in January 2026, she began her comeback journey almost from scratch. Intensive rehabilitation, rigorous training, a carefully planned diet, positive thinking and sustained efforts became part of her daily routine as she worked to regain her strength and competitive fitness.

Recalling the challenging journey, coach Ajit Kulkarni said, "When Shourya first expressed her desire to participate in the Youth Olympics at the age of 13, I knew it would be a challenging journey. But she never stopped believing in her dream. The ACL injury was our biggest setback, and there were moments when the road ahead looked uncertain. However, her determination to return to the track was extraordinary. We started again from zero after the surgery, working relentlessly on her recovery, fitness and technique. Winning a bronze medal and setting a national record after such a difficult phase is truly special. This medal is the result of four years of dedication, patience, sacrifice and perseverance. I am extremely proud of her."

Her determination paid off at the national selection trials for the Youth Olympics in Bengaluru, where she finished first in the 100m hurdles with a timing of 13.10 seconds hand time, surpassing the previous national record of 13.70 seconds.

She carried that momentum into the Youth Olympics in Dakar, where she clinched the historic bronze medal in the 100m hurdles with a timing of 13.59 seconds, setting another national record and achieving a milestone for Indian women's athletics.

For her mother, Rupali Ambure, who serves as Superintendent of Police (Operations) at the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC), Shourya's achievement is not merely a sporting milestone but the culmination of years of sacrifice, discipline and determination.

Speaking about her daughter's journey, Rupali said, "Watching Shourya pursue her dream with such determination has been an emotional journey for our family. The ACL injury was a particularly difficult phase, as we knew how much she had worked towards the Youth Olympics. However, she never allowed the setback to weaken her resolve. Balancing academics and professional athletics requires tremendous discipline, and she has managed both with remarkable commitment. As a mother, I am immensely proud of her achievement. Her journey proves that setbacks need not end dreams if one has the courage and determination to start again."

Adding another feather to her cap, Shourya has also been selected to represent India at the World School Games scheduled to be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in December 2026.

From a 13-year-old who dared to dream of competing at the Olympics to a 17-year-old national record holder and Youth Olympics medallist, Shourya's journey is a testament to courage, discipline and resilience. Her achievement also highlights the contribution of coach Ajit Kulkarni, whose guidance and belief helped her overcome a major setback and return to the track stronger.

Shourya's major national and international achievements

* Asian Youth Games, Bahrain: Silver in 100m hurdles and 1000m medley relay; national record in medley relay and state record in 100m hurdles.

* Asian Youth Championships, Saudi Arabia, 2025: Bronze in 100m hurdles with a new state record.

* Khelo India Youth Games, 2025: Gold in 100m hurdles and 4x100m relay; silver in 100m.

* 40th Junior National Championships, 2025: Gold in 100m hurdles; silver in 100m and 1000m medley relay; Best Athlete Under-18 girls.

* 39th Junior National Championships, 2024: Gold in 60m with a national record and 80m hurdles with a state record; silver in 1000m medley relay; Best Athlete Under-16.

* Youth National Championships, 2025: Gold in 100m hurdles and bronze in 100m.

* Youth Olympics National Selection Trials, Bengaluru: First place in 100m hurdles with a record timing of 13.10 seconds, improving the previous national record of 13.70 seconds.

* Youth Olympics, Dakar, 2026: Bronze in 100m hurdles with a new national record of 13.59 seconds.

* World School Games, Rio de Janeiro, December 2026: Selected to represent India.

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