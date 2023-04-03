 Mumbai: Western Railway to add 11 non-AC local train services from April 5
With this, the total number of services will be increased from 1383 to 1394.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
Mumbai: Western Railway to add 11 non-AC local train services from April 5 | representative pic

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers traveling in Mumbai Suburban section, Western Railway has decided to add eleven additional 12-car non-AC local train services on a trial basis. These additional services will run with effect from April 5, 2023.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, with these additional services, the total number of services will be increased from 1383 to 1394. The fast services that are being introduced will skip halts at Borivali and Bandra on an experimental basis. Accordingly, there will be minor changes in the timings of some of the existing services.

