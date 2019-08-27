Mumbai: Western Railway takes measures against malaria

Mumbai: In order to curb and take preventive measures against the deadly disease of Malaria this rainy season, Western Railway organised regular checks of all railway premises, including railway colonies and workshops in Mumbai and Surat division on August 25, which is a part of the pre-monsoon preparation work and continues to conduct more such checks.

Ravinder Bhakar, CPRO, WR said that the massive inspection was carried out by teams including Chief Medical Superintendent, Medical Officers of each Health Units, Assistant Health Officer, Heath Inspectors and Engineering Supervisors on August 25.