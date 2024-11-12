Mumbai: Western Railway Suburban Services Disrupted Due To Signal Failure At Kandivali; Delays And Diversions Reported

Signal failure at Kandivali disrupts Western Railway suburban services, causing delays and diversions during evening rush hour | Representative Image

Mumbai: Western Railway’s suburban services were severely disrupted on Tuesday evening due to a signal failure reported at Kandivali at around 6:25 PM. The failure affected both the down fast and up and down slow lines, leading to delays and diversions of multiple trains.

According to Western Railway officials, the signal failure was promptly addressed and restored by 7:30 PM. However, during the period between the failure and restoration, train operations were conducted manually at a restricted speed, causing a slowdown in services.

In addition to the manual operations, several fast trains were diverted to the 5th and 6th lines between Andheri and Kandivali to alleviate congestion. Despite the restoration of normal operations by 7:30 PM, sources indicated that the cascading effect of the disruption caused delays in train schedules, especially during the evening rush hour.

Commuters faced significant inconvenience as services slowly normalized, with many trains running behind schedule. Western Railway officials assured that efforts were made to clear the backlog and return services to regular timing.