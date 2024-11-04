Mumbai: Western Railway Seizes Over 50 Plastic Drums In Crackdown On Oversized Luggage Amid Safety Concerns

A senior officer of Western Railway, emphasised the importance of adhering to free luggage allowances, which vary by travel class. | FPJ

In a recent crackdown on oversized unbooked luggage, the Western Railway has confiscated more than 50 plastic drums from passengers at various stations. This initiative follows a disturbing incident at Bandra terminus, where a stampede highlighted the chaos caused by overcrowding and violations of luggage regulations.

A senior officer of Western Railway, emphasized the importance of adhering to free luggage allowances, which vary by travel class. Passengers in AC First Class are allowed up to 70 kg of free luggage, while AC 2-Tier and First Class passengers can bring 50 kg. In AC 3-Tier, AC chair car, and non-AC sleeper class, the allowance is 40 kg, and Second Class travelers may carry 35 kg. Any excess will incur charges starting at Rs 30.

The railway also clarified that larger items, including scooters and bicycles, do not qualify under the free allowance. Items exceeding dimensions of 100 cm x 100 cm x 70 cm will face penalties.

To further manage station crowding and enhance passenger safety, Western Railway has temporarily suspended the sale of platform tickets at select major stations until November 8, 2024. This measure is part of a broader strategy to ensure smooth passenger flow and safety.

When asked about special train, official stated that, On 3rd November, 2024, WR ran 18 special trains while on 4th November, 2024, 22 special trains will be run for the convenience of passengers. This year mors than thousand trips of special trains being operated by WR in this festive season.

"Western Railway urges all passengers to comply with luggage regulations to avoid penalties and ensure a safe travel experience" said an official.