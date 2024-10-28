Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Sets Up Holding Area To Curb Platform Congestion

The new system will be enforced by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which will ensure that only passengers with tickets are allowed onto the platform when their train is due to arrive |

Following a stampede at Bandra Terminus on Sunday, Western Railway (WR) has introduced a new holding area to better manage crowds of unreserved ticket passengers, a move aimed at easing platform congestion, said an official of WR.

Set up in a 240-square-meter former parking zone just beyond the terminus porch, the holding area is operational immediately and can accommodate around 500 people, according to WR officials. This space provides a secure waiting area away from the platforms, allowing passengers to wait comfortably without creating congestion on the platform itself.

“By introducing this designated holding area, we are aiming to reduce the long queues and crowding issues that often arise as passengers attempt to secure seats early,” said a senior WR official. “This space will help us manage crowds more efficiently and safely.”

The new system will be enforced by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which will ensure that only passengers with tickets are allowed onto the platform when their train is due to arrive. This arrangement aims to prevent early seating on platforms and curb overcrowding.

The initiative comes as WR responds to growing safety concerns at Bandra Terminus, where many unreserved ticket passengers arrive hours in advance to ensure a seat. This tendency has often led to excessive crowding on platforms, making the area hazardous for all commuters.

By providing a waiting space in the holding area, WR aims to create a safer and more organized environment, reducing the risk of incidents and streamlining the boarding process for general coach passengers.