 Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Sets Up Holding Area To Curb Platform Congestion
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Sets Up Holding Area To Curb Platform Congestion

Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Sets Up Holding Area To Curb Platform Congestion

The space provides a secure waiting area away from the platforms, allowing passengers to wait comfortably without creating congestion on the platform itself.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
The new system will be enforced by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which will ensure that only passengers with tickets are allowed onto the platform when their train is due to arrive |

Following a stampede at Bandra Terminus on Sunday, Western Railway (WR) has introduced a new holding area to better manage crowds of unreserved ticket passengers, a move aimed at easing platform congestion, said an official of WR.

Set up in a 240-square-meter former parking zone just beyond the terminus porch, the holding area is operational immediately and can accommodate around 500 people, according to WR officials. This space provides a secure waiting area away from the platforms, allowing passengers to wait comfortably without creating congestion on the platform itself.

“By introducing this designated holding area, we are aiming to reduce the long queues and crowding issues that often arise as passengers attempt to secure seats early,” said a senior WR official. “This space will help us manage crowds more efficiently and safely.”

Read Also
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'PMCs Should Conduct Survey Of Society’s Building & Land,' Says...
article-image

The new system will be enforced by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which will ensure that only passengers with tickets are allowed onto the platform when their train is due to arrive. This arrangement aims to prevent early seating on platforms and curb overcrowding.

FPJ Shorts
UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2024 Begins: Apply Now for 5272 Female Health Worker Vacancies
UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2024 Begins: Apply Now for 5272 Female Health Worker Vacancies
Ballon d’Or 2024 Results Leaked? Leading Contender Vinícius Júnior Unlikely To Win Prestigious Award
Ballon d’Or 2024 Results Leaked? Leading Contender Vinícius Júnior Unlikely To Win Prestigious Award
Mumbai: IIT-B Research Develops New Method For Selecting Wall Materials To Enhance Indoor Comfort In Naturally Ventilated Homes
Mumbai: IIT-B Research Develops New Method For Selecting Wall Materials To Enhance Indoor Comfort In Naturally Ventilated Homes
Indian Retail Sector Sees Strong Leasing Activity In Top 7 Cities From January To September 2024: JLL Report
Indian Retail Sector Sees Strong Leasing Activity In Top 7 Cities From January To September 2024: JLL Report
Read Also
Mumbai: 2 Critical Among 10 Injured In Stampede At Bandra Terminus As Large Crowd Gathers To Board...
article-image

The initiative comes as WR responds to growing safety concerns at Bandra Terminus, where many unreserved ticket passengers arrive hours in advance to ensure a seat. This tendency has often led to excessive crowding on platforms, making the area hazardous for all commuters.

By providing a waiting space in the holding area, WR aims to create a safer and more organized environment, reducing the risk of incidents and streamlining the boarding process for general coach passengers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: After BJP Fields Sanjay Upadhyay From Mumbai's Borivali Seat, Gopal...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: After BJP Fields Sanjay Upadhyay From Mumbai's Borivali Seat, Gopal...

Mumbai: IIT-B Research Develops New Method For Selecting Wall Materials To Enhance Indoor Comfort In...

Mumbai: IIT-B Research Develops New Method For Selecting Wall Materials To Enhance Indoor Comfort In...

Indian Retail Sector Sees Strong Leasing Activity In Top 7 Cities From January To September 2024:...

Indian Retail Sector Sees Strong Leasing Activity In Top 7 Cities From January To September 2024:...

Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Sets Up Holding Area To Curb Platform Congestion

Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Sets Up Holding Area To Curb Platform Congestion

ED Seizes Assets Worth ₹503 Crore In Corporate Power Limited Bank Fraud Case

ED Seizes Assets Worth ₹503 Crore In Corporate Power Limited Bank Fraud Case